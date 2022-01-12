Williams (Photo: Gina Binkley)

The AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION has promoted ANNA LEE (CRENSHAW) WILLIAMS to Dir./Marketing. She will report to Exec. Dir. JED HILLY.

WILLIAMS previously served as Mgr./Marketing and Member Relations for the NASHVILLE-based not-for-profit, and began her sixth year with the group this month. She began her career interning at AMERICANAFEST in 2013; Her experience also includes a stint at BAM! SOCIAL BUSINESS as Social Strategist and Product Mgr. before returning full-time to the AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION in 2017.

“ANNA LEE is a born leader and her value to the association cannot be understated,” said HILLY. “She has consistently performed not just as a consummate professional, but also a true team player. She is a huge asset to the community.”

"Over these last five years, I've been fortunate enough to get to know our incredible community as I've grown within the association," said WILLIAMS. "It's always been a privilege to advocate for this music, and I'm looking forward to my new position and continuing to elevate what we can do together."

