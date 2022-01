UK artist ALFIE TEMPLEMAN who is currently working on his debut album recently released the new single “3D Feelings” on CHESS CLUB. He has received global airplay support and brilliant online reviews from the likes of NME, DORK, CLASH, THE LINE OF BEST FIT and THE FORTY-FIVE. He wrapped up 2021 with U.S. tour dates on the West Coast. Get to know his sound on today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

« see more Net News