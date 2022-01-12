Paramore (Photo:DFree/Shutterstock.com)

ROLLING STONE is reporting that PARAMORE is reuniting after five years to work on a new album. Lead singer HAYLEY WILLIAMS took some time to share her solo work, PETALS FOR AMOR, but is now getting back together with TAYLOR YORK and ZAC FARRO for the yet-to-be named record. The group is working together in a studio in NASHVILLE.

While their previous two albums were PARAMORE’s most straightforward pop yet, WILLIAMS told ROLLING STONE in an email, "they are returning to their earliest influences. It’s not going to be a 'comeback emo record' but it will bring back a more guitar focused and heavier drum sound, which is close enough for this writer.

WILLIAMS said, “We wrote and tracked something we loved and it actually surprised us. We kept joking it was all downhill from that point, but thank God we’ve been surprised a lot throughout this whole thing. I’m always waiting for the moment for us to know we’re onto something new and we’re not just rehashing the same s***. It was ‘Ain’t It Fun’ for our self-titled record, and ‘Hard Times’ or ‘Told You So’ for After Laughter. It’s not about it feeling like a hit so much as it’s a scary, exciting feeling that you’re treading uncharted waters. It keeps you curious. We got to feel that feeling early on this time.”

She added, "Paramore 'feels like home,'” after nearly two decades of being friends with her bandmates.

« see more Net News