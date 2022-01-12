Pittenger

NASHVILLE-based label, publishing and artist development company BIG YELLOW DOG MUSIC (BYD) has re-signed multi-genre hit songwriter DAVE PITTENGER. He first signed with BYD in 2019 (NET NEWS 5/15/2019).

PITTENGER wrote current hit "abcdefu" recorded by GAYLE, which is climbing the charts, along with AJ MITCHELL's "Cheap Red Wine" and JESSIE JAMES DECKER's "Dance With Someone Else."

Said BYD co-owner and CEO CARLA WALLACE, “2022 has been a blast off year for DAVE PITTENGER. He shows up to BYD every day with an infectious smile and attitude that inspires us all. We are so excited for the world to get to hear more from him.”

