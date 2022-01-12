May We See Your ID, Please?

20 years is momentous, but everyone celebrates when you are 21 and iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WKSC (103.5 KISS FM)/CHICAGO is celebrating all day today … with a lot of the hits from the past 21 years, sprinkled in with today’s currents.

SVPP JAMES HOWARD told ALL ACCESS, “It’s a great one-day fun event to give everyone something fun to celebrate about our history of delivering the biggest hits to CHICAGO for 21 years now!”

A sampling of some of the blasts from past include:

USHER Yeah f/Ludacris & Lil' Jon

THE CHAINSMOKERS/Don't Let Me Down (f/DAYA)

BRITNEY SPEARS/Toxic

EMINEM/Love The Way You Lie (f/RIHANNA)

LMFAO/Party Rock Anthem

JAY SEAN/Down )f/LIL WAYNE)

NICKI MINAJ/Starships

PANIC! AT THE DISCO/I Write Sins Not Tragedies

BRUNO MARS/Locked Out Of Heaven

NE-YO/Miss Independent

RIHANNA/Umbrella (f/JAY-Z)

You can listen live, right now.

