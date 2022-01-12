-
WKSC (103.5 Kiss FM)/Chicago Turns 21 – Who’s Buying Cocktails?
by Joel Denver
January 12, 2022 at 12:02 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
20 years is momentous, but everyone celebrates when you are 21 and iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WKSC (103.5 KISS FM)/CHICAGO is celebrating all day today … with a lot of the hits from the past 21 years, sprinkled in with today’s currents.
SVPP JAMES HOWARD told ALL ACCESS, “It’s a great one-day fun event to give everyone something fun to celebrate about our history of delivering the biggest hits to CHICAGO for 21 years now!”
A sampling of some of the blasts from past include:
USHER Yeah f/Ludacris & Lil' Jon
THE CHAINSMOKERS/Don't Let Me Down (f/DAYA)
BRITNEY SPEARS/Toxic
EMINEM/Love The Way You Lie (f/RIHANNA)
LMFAO/Party Rock Anthem
JAY SEAN/Down )f/LIL WAYNE)
NICKI MINAJ/Starships
PANIC! AT THE DISCO/I Write Sins Not Tragedies
BRUNO MARS/Locked Out Of Heaven
NE-YO/Miss Independent
RIHANNA/Umbrella (f/JAY-Z)
You can listen live, right now.