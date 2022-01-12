Lori Lewis

LORI LEWIS MEDIA President and MERGE author LORI LEWIS noted, “ADAM MOSSERI, the head of INSTAGRAM, laid out the plans they have for the app in 2022.

“And no surprise -- most of their focal point will be on REELS. MOSSERI said, ‘We need rethink what INSTAGRAM is because the world is changing, and we want to change with it.’ He continued, ‘We’re going to double-down on our focus on video and consolidate all of our video formats around REELS.’”

Instagram Is No Longer Just A Photo-Sharing App

“And you’ll soon see three different feeds on INSTAGRAM: Home, Following, Favorites.”

What This Means To You

“Short-form vertical video can accelerate the growth of any brand *but only* when we put care into the content by tapping those emotional triggers: relatable, entertaining, teachable, inspiring, or weird/out of the ordinary.”

