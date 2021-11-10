Broadway

CUMULUS Country WDRQ (NEW COUNTRY 93.1)/DETROIT air personality BILL “BROADWAY” BERTSCHINGER has revealed plans to leave the station. He has done both mornings and afternoons at various times since joining WDRQ in 2019 as APD and air personality.

In addition to WDRQ, he tracked afternoons at Top 40 sister WHTS (105.3 HOT FM)/GRAND RAPIDS and did a midday SATURDAY shift on Country WFMS/INDIANAPOLIS. No word yet on his replacement at WDRQ.

BROADWAY shared the news on FACEBOOK YESTERDAY (1/11), writing, "I’ve made the really tough decision to walk away from my role with CUMULUS MEDIA DETROIT. In the three years I’ve been here, I have learned so much from the amazing leadership ... In my three years at DRQ, we grew the cume to the highest it’s been in its seven years as a Country station. We also launched a local morning show that was an instant success as it shot up into the top 5 and remained there for six months. We received an ACM nomination and also won 2 MAB [MICHIGAN ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS] Awards." He goes on the wish WDRQ Dir./FM programming DAVID COREY the best, writing, "Hope the station has tons of success!" His departure date was not specified.

Prior to WDRQ, BROADWAY hosted the morning show “BROADWAY’s BACKYARD” at then-ENTERCOM Country WDSY (Y108)/PITTSBURGH. His resume also includes time in mornings at Country WWYZ/HARTFORD and WKIS/MIAMI, as well as roles at WBCT/GRAND RAPIDS and Top 40 WSNX/GRAND RAPIDS, among others.

