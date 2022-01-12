New Gender Justice Program

The BERKLEE INSTITUTE OF JAZZ AND GENDER JUSTICE has announced it will launch a three-year program, NEXT JAZZ LEGACY, to champion a new generation of early-career stage artists who will increase opportunities and inspire widespread change among gender inequality in the Jazz world.

According to the Institute, only 20% of the genre's GRAMMY nominees this year are female, and according to a study of NPR's JAZZ CRITICS poll, women made up only 16% of core band personnel for albums in 2019, and the majority of albums included no women musicians at all. NEXT JAZZ LEGACY, a trailblazing new program from NEW MUSIC USA and the BERKLEE INSTITUTE OF JAZZ AND GENDER JUSTICE, has made it their mission to change this narrative by building a more inclusive future for women and non-binary jazz musicians, one that prevents the continued prevalence of patriarchal systems.

As opposed to traditional methods of mentorship, NEXT JAZZ LEGACY includes a comprehensive package of support specially designed to have a deep impact on each participant's career, from a performance apprenticeship to artistic and business mentorships, learning cohorts led by the program’s artistic director TERRI LYNE CARRINGTON, online BERKLEE courses, promotional opportunities, financial investments through $10k grants and more.

For more information on the program, click here.

« see more Net News