Roddy Ricch

VARIETY is reporting that Rapper RODDY RICCH is pulling out of this week's SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE appearance as the musical guest due to COVID exposure on his team. NBC has scheduled the JACK ANTONOFF band BLEACHERS to perform in his place.

RICCH is the third musical guest to pull out of a performance on the show due to COVID-related issues. MORGAN WALLEN and CHARLI XCX also cancelled previous appearances for the same reason.

« see more Net News