Rider

Voiceover talent RIDER has added WASHINGTON INTERSTATE BROADCASTING’s Active Rocker KUKN-HD2-K268BN (101.5 THE BLITZ)/LONGVIEW to his roster. RIDER was most recently the voice of the "SPIDERMAN: NO WAY HOME" movie trailer campaign.

BLITZ GM JOHN PAUL said, “RIDER hit it out of the park. His voice and delivery took 101.5 THE BLITZ to a whole different level. Not only is he super easy to work with, his turn around time and final voiced product was off the charts. I give him an A+++.”

To listen to RIDER'S work, click here.

« see more Net News