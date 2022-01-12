On MRN

MOTOR RACING NETWORK will offer coverage of the NASCAR race being held at the LOS ANGELES MEMORIAL COLISEUM on FEBRUARY 6th. The BUSCH LIGHT CLASH AT THE COLISEUM will turn the football stadium and Olympic venue into a quarter-mile racetrack for a weekend; MRN will air the race and will broadcast the single car qualifying round on FEBRUARY 5th at 8:30p (ET) and all four qualifying heat races and two last-chance qualifying races before the main event that SUNDAY as well, starting at 2:30p (ET).

“NASCAR racing has a rich history competing on short, flat racetracks across the country," said MRN Pres. CHRIS SCHWARTZ. “And in less than a month we will be able to say that we have done so at a tradition-rich venue that has hosted the Olympic games twice and the first SUPER BOWL!”

Find out more about MRN’s plans to cover the COLISEUM races and the DAYTONA 500 from Sr. Mgr./Radio Partnerships BOB QUICK at (704) 262-6712 or bquick@mrn.com.

