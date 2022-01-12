Jordan Lee

PARAGON MEDIA STRATEGIES has hired JORDAN LEE as consultant, starting JANUARY 13th after 13 years at RADIO MILWAUKEE, where he was station director and previously served as Program Director and on-air talent. Lee will focus on multiplatform content and branding for PARAGON’s public radio clients.

PARAGON CEO MIKE HENRY commented, “Anyone who knows JORDAN knows that he is as good as they come, both as a person and a radio pro. His track record in building RADIO MILWAUKEE into a well-established and award-winning brand is well-documented. He’s a leader locally and within the radio industry in promoting diversity and inclusivity. I could not be prouder to welcome JORDAN and his family to the PARAGRON family.”

LEE, who previously assisted PARAGON’s consulting efforts with the new Urban Alternative format while still at RADIO MILWAUKEE, said, “I am excited to continue my work in public media with the talented and knowledgeable team at PARAGON. I believe so strongly in the power of music and its ability to bring out the best in humanity. I could not ask for a better opportunity to share my passion with many more who are working in public radio.”

The MILWAUKEE native will remain in the city, where he will continue serving on the board of directors of the PUBLIC RADIO PROGRAM DIRECTORS ASSOCIATION.

Added RADIO MILWAUKEE Executive Director KEVIN SUCHER, “We will miss JORDAN as station director, but we look forward to his continuing work on our new Urban Alternative station as a PARAGON consultant. We’re grateful for all he’s done at RADIO MILWAUKEE and look forward to seeing his impact on stations across the country.”

