Pointfest Is Back

HUBBARD Alternative KPNT (105.7 THE POINT)/ST. LOUIS has announced “POINTFEST” will be SATURDAY, MAY 21st at HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE featuring PAPA ROACH, HIGHLY SUSPECT, HALESTORM, MAMMOTH WVH, JELLY ROLL, PALAYE ROYALE, WHITE REAPER, THE RICTERS, and more to be announced.

There's a Point Presale happening TODAY (1/13) 10a-10p with general on sale happening FRIDAY (1/14) at 10a. Find more info here.

