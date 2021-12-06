-
WDRQ (New Country 93.1)/Detroit Midday Host Kevin Kennedy Moves To Afternoons; New Midday Host Sought
by Phyllis Stark
January 13, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
In the wake of CUMULUS Country WDRQ (NEW COUNTRY 93.1)/DETROIT afternoon air personality BILL “BROADWAY” BERTSCHINGER’s announcement that he plans to leave the station on FRIDAY, JANUARY 14th (NET NEWS 1/12), Dir./FM programming DAVID COREY has promoted midday host KEVIN KENNEDY to afternoons. KENNEDY joined the station in DECEMBER, and previously did afternoons at Country WKLB/BOSTON for four years (NET NEWS 12/6/21).
That leaves an opening in middays, which COREY is looking to fill. Interested applicants can reach out to him here.