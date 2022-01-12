Premiere postponed

FOX-TV’s Country music-themed drama series, MONARCH, which had been set to premiere with a special two-night event on SUNDAY, JANUARY 30th following the NFC CHAMPIONSHIP game, and continue on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 1st, has now had its premiere date pushed back to fall. The series stars TRACE ADKINS, SUSAN SARANDON and ANNA FRIEL, all playing members of “the first family of Country music,” and was about halfway into shooting its first season.

In a statement, the network blamed the pandemic for the rescheduling, issuing the following statement: “With an incredible pedigree of talent and musical performances, the powerfully compelling drama, MONARCH, is a top priority for FOX ENTERTAINMENT in 2022. Unfortunately, due to the unavoidable realities of the pandemic and the profound impact COVID-19 continues to have on our industry and around the world, it is necessary to reschedule MONARCH’s JANUARY 30 debut to the fall. As the cornerstone of FOX’s new 2022-23 slate, shifting a show of this magnitude allows us to have its entire first season produced, create additional, high-profile content and promotional windows to support launch, and give our viewers the best opportunity to enjoy the series as intended with a non-compromised run of episodes. We thank our cast, producers, writers and the entire crew for their tireless work and continued dedication to the country music-filled world that is MONARCH.”

Two new songs have already been released from the series (NET NEWS 1/7). FOX will announce replacement programming for JANUARY 30th and the TUESDAY 9p (ET) mid-season time period in the coming days.

« see more Net News