Lea Salonga (Photo: Curve Entertainment)

INGROOVES MUSIC GROUP has named GUJI LORENZANA Country Manager of the PHILLIPINES and signing the local CURVE ENTERTAINMENT label to a global distribution deal. The agreement includes future releases from BROADWAY superstar LEA SALONGA,Lea Salonga, RYAN CAYABYAB and multi-platinum singer and actress GENEVA CRUZ.

INGROOVES MUSIC GROUP CEO BOB ROBACK commented, “GUJI brings the perfect combination of creative and industry experience to support our labels and artists as we look to work with the best indie artists in the PHILLIPINES. He will work closely with our team throughout SOUTHEAST ASIS as we grow our business in the region, as well as with our global team as we take artists from the PHILLIPINES into new markets.”

Added LORENZANA, “INGROOVES has established itself as a world leader in music distribution and marketing with its innovative technology and global expertise. I am looking forward to building our repertoire in the PHILLIPINES and beyond.”

Said CURVE ENTERTAINMENT CEO/President NARCISO CHAN JR., "GUJI has come full circle from being an artist with one of our distributed labels to now heading INGROOVES' operations in the PHILLIPINES. He has a passion for making beautiful music and sharing it globally. We admire his dedication to his work and the whole CURVE ENTERTAINMENT team would like to commend him for making this partnership a reality,. We are very honored and excited to be working with INGROOVES, with its proven expertise, innovative technology, and the global team. We believe this partnership will take our digital business to greater heights."

LORENZANA will be based in MANILA.

« see more Net News