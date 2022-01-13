Expansion

LOUISVILLE PUBLIC MEDIA has expanded its newsroom staff with the completion of fundraising to bolster its news coverage, raising over $1.7 million for adding a VP/Content and five new reporting positions at News-Talk WFPL/LOUISVILLE and using a $655,000 grant from the AMERICAN JOIURNALISM PROJECT for three new development positions and marketing. The moves bring the operation to 29 newsroom employees and 65 employees overall.

The changes include the hiring of GABRIELLE JONES as VP/Content, overseeing the newsroom, WFPL, Classical WUOL/LOUISVILLE, podcasting, and audience growth; promotion of AMINA ELAHI to City Editor; the addition of City Government/Politics Reporter ROBERTO ROLDAN, Race and Equity Reporter YASMINE JUMAA, Breaking News Reporter BREYA JONES, Health/Pandemic Reporter APRILE RICKERT, and an additional Business/Development Reporter to be named later; and the hiring of three members of the development team, KATHERINE SIX, MARQUEL LETT, and CARA HICKS.

“LOUISVILLE has a long history of both supporting and expecting strong civic news coverage,” said LPM Pres. STEPHEN GEORGE. “In a time when local journalism is disappearing around the country, LPM is countering that trend. I’m proud that we’re able to work with these donors to expand mission-based, community-driven local news when it’s needed more than ever.”

“Every journalist at LPM feels privileged to have the opportunity to serve this community,” said JONES. “This expansion has already enabled the news team to act as a critical resource in emergencies, like the recent tornadoes, and expand the diversity of voices represented in local and statewide news coverage. LPM is excited to use these resources to continue to strive to make sure everyone in our community has equitable access to the news and information they need.”

“As a nonprofit media organization, we must raise the funds to support our work each and every year,” said VP/Development and Marketing ELLEN OOST. “As our newsroom grows, so must the team to support its sustainability. We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the AMERICAN JOURNALISM PROJECT to add fundraising and marketing capacity that will ensure our continued public service.”

