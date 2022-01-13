Hamand

CUMULUS MEDIA has inked VP/Programming Operations DOUG HAMAND to a new long-term contract. HAMAND joined CUMULUS in JANUARY 2016 after serving as SVP/Programming at iHEARTMEDIA, where he was Regional VP/Programming at the TAMPA-ST. PETERSBURG cluster for 21 years.

SVP/Programming Ops. JOHN DIMICK said that HAMAND “is a fierce competitor and expects the best from our content teams. His expertise and experience with multiple formats have enabled CUMULUS MEDIA to maintain its leadership position. DOUG has definitely earned this new deal and many thanks for the hard work, dedication and commitment to CUMULUS MEDIA.”

HAMAND added, “Working the last five years with this team of exceptionally talented Format VP’s, alongside BRIAN PHILIPS, JOHN DIMICK and GREG FREY has been rewarding! I am glad to have helped PDs and Market Managers in key CUMULUS cities achieve success in ratings and revenue. I look forward to serving these markets and the industry for more years to come.”

