After being pulled from the lineup on SEPTEMBER 1st after two days at iHEARTMEDIA Sports WOKY-A (THE BIG 920)/MILWAUKEE due to a noncompete dispute with his former employer (NET NEWS 9/2/2021), BILL MICHAELS' regionally syndicated Sports show is returning to WOKY on MONDAY (1/19), according to a report in the MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL.

MICHAELS, based at MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING Sports WOZN-A-W244DR (1670AM AND 96.7FM THE ZONE)/MADISON, was pulled by WOKY after MICHAELS' former station, crosstown AUDACY Sports WSSP-A (1250 THE FAN), enforced its noncompete agreement with the host. At the time, WOKY moved FOX SPORTS RADIO's COLIN COWHERD to the 11a-2p (CT) midday slot from its previous tape-delayed afternoon airing.

