Sale

JOHN M. DOWDY is selling W261CU/POPLARVILLE, MS; COAST RADIO GROUP, INC. is selling W265DH/GULFPORT, MS; DOWDY & DOWDY PARTNERSHIP is selling Country WZKX (KICKER 106)/BAY ST. LOUIS, MS, Gospel WRPM-A and W259DX/POPLARVILLE, MS, and Classic Country WROA-A (MERLE 100.1)/GULFPORT, MS; and JMD, INC. is selling Oldies WGCM-A and Classic Hits WGCM-F (COAST 102)/GULFPORT, MS and Top 40 WZNF (95.3 FM THE GORILLA)/LUMBERTON, MS to LISA D. STIGLETS and ELIZABETH D. MCQUEEN's JLE, INC. for assumption of a promissory note with $3,255,214 outstanding.

In other filings with the FCC, applying for STAs were LOTUS RADIO CORP. (KFOY-A/SPARKS, NV, reduced power at night using daytime non-directional antenna due to failure of RF contactor in antenna system), WALCO ENTERPRISES, LLC (WSIR-A/WINTER HAVEN, FL, temporary antenna after losing licensed site to purchase by city), and ESTUARDO VALDEMAR RODRIGUEZ (WLLN-A/LILLINGTON, NC, reduced power due to damaged transmitter, loss of air conditioning at site, financial difficulties, and engineer's health issues).

The Commission has closed the old CDBS database for new applications, and its temporary procedure in moving STA requests to the newer LMS system has stations filing the applications via email; the applications are yet to be available for viewing online.

