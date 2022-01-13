Webinar

NUVOODOO's next webinar will analyze the results of the 19th NUVOODOO Ratings Prospect Study, comparing NIELSEN participants with typical radio listeners.

The webinar, set for WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 16th at 1p (ET), will show streaming audio use, smart speaker and connected car system trends, social media, contest tactics, marketing strategies, remote work and out-of-home listening, and tune-in and tune-out catalysts.

Register for the webinar here.

