Curtis (Photo: Warner Music Group)

BANK OF AMERICA Managing Director/Global Head of Process Automation JANELLE CURTIS has joined WARNER MUSIC GROUP as Chief Enterprise Transformation Officer. The former GOLDMAN SACHS operations executive will be based in NEW YORK and will report to CEO STEVE COOPER.

COOPER said, “As a company that thrives at the intersection of pioneering creativity and disruptive technology, we need a unified approach to our innovation and execution on a global scale. It's also important we constantly evolve our use of emerging and best-in-class platforms to supercharge our support of our artists, songwriters, and teams, as well as our consumers and partners. JANELLE is a world-class executive who comes to us with deep knowledge and wide-ranging experience. With her fresh perspective and technical expertise, she’ll be a tremendous catalyst for growth as we create our future and lead our industry. I’m delighted to welcome JANELLE into the WMG family.”

CURTIS said, “I’m happy to be joining WMG at a time of rapid change and huge opportunity in the entertainment economy. The explosion in digital business models and data insights makes it essential for us to find the right balance between agile global strategy and sophisticated localized delivery. The team at WARNER has ambitious plans for using transformational technologies to serve artistry, music, and commerce, and I’m looking forward to contributing to the next phase of this company’s exciting evolution and diversification.”

« see more Net News