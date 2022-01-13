Strong (Photo: KCLH)

MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING Classic Hits KCLH (CLASSIC HITS 94.7)/LA CROSSE, WI morning co-host SAMANTHA (SAM) STRONG is retiring TODAY (1/13).

STRONG has co-hosted mornings in the market for 32 years alongside KEITH CARR, starting in 1990 at Top 40 WIZM-F (Z93), then moving to sister KCLH in 2007.

Sister News-Talk WIZM-A-K222AG has an extensive tribute to STRONG on its website this morning; read it by clicking here.

« see more Net News