Spa Suspense

JUDY GREER and KIM CATTRALL are the stars of a new scripted comedy podcast on AUDIBLE.

"SELF CENTER," produced by AUDIBLE with CONAN O'BRIEN's TEAM COCO, tells the story of a woman who finds that the treatments at a health spa might involve sinister and supernatural elements. The show, exclusive to AUDIBLE, was created by MATTHEW CHAUNCEY and also stars several familiar names from the comedy world, incluyding JANE LYNCH, APARNA NANCHERLA, ANDY RICHTER, and JOEL KIM BOOSTER.

