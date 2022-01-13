Rewatch

Three of the stars of "NEW GIRL" -- ZOOEY DESCHANEL, HANNAH SIMONE, and LAMORNE MORRIS -- are hosting a rewatch podcast for iHEARTRADIO recapping the seven-season FOX sitcom. "WELCOME TO OUR SHOW" debuts on JANUARY 24th and will feature behind-the-scenes banter and a version of the sitcom's "True American" game.

“‘WELCOME TO OUR SHOW’ will bring listeners the same hilarious and warm-hearted energy that ‘NEW GIRL’ originally brought to its audience just over 10 years ago,” said iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK COO WILL PEARSON. “It was simply one of the funniest and most relatable shows in recent decades and we’re excited to have ZOOEY, HANNAH and LAMORNE join the iHEARTRADIO family to relive the show’s best moments and leave us nostalgic for another laugh in the loft.”

DESCHANEL said, “I am overjoyed to work again with two of my favorite people, LAMORNE and HANNAH, and to get to relive some of our favorite moments from the seven years we worked on ‘NEW GIRL.’”

“The fans have been flooding my inbox and timelines with requests for behind the scenes intel. Well, here we go!” said MORRIS. “We’re so pumped that iHEART is giving us this platform to connect with our fans. So dope. All of their questions will be answered. and we also tell weird stories.”

“NEW GIRL fans have a lot of questions about everything from the actual rules of True American to ping pong etiquette with PRINCE,” said SIMONE. “ZOOEY, LAMORNE and I have missed each other so much, and I’m so excited that we’ve created a show where we can finally answer those questions and share so many untold crazy ‘NEW GIRL' stories that happened while we made the show!”

