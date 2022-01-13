Gordon (Photo: Twitter @ToddBGordon)

Former NASCAR TEAM PENSKE Crew Chief TODD GORDON is joining SIRIUSXM NASCAR RADIO as co-host of "LATE SHIFT" with BRAD GILLIE on MONDAY nights 7-10p (ET). GORDON, who has been appearing on the channel for several years as a contributor, will begin his regular hosting chores on MONDAY (1/17).

“Since 2016 I have been a regular contributor on SIRIUSXM NASCAR RADIO to talk about racing and share my perspective with fans across the country,” said GORDON. “I have really enjoyed the interactions with our fan base and look forward to connecting with even more listeners and bringing my insights to fans of racing each and every MONDAY night alongside BRAD GILLIE.”

