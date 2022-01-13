Hansen

A financial talk show is joining the evening lineup at NEXSTAR News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO. "YOUR MONEY MATTERS," hosted by weekend "LET'S GET LEGAL" host JON HANSEN, will air 6-7p (CT) MONDAY through THURSDAY beginning FEBRUARY 7th.

“I’m looking forward to learning things along with the audience. Just like them, I’m someone looking for ways to save money, smart ways to spend money, and how to prepare my family for life’s surprises,” said HANSEN. “I’m looking forward to engaging with experts who can help everyone – no matter their financial background. 'YOUR MONEY MATTERS' will be a show driven by the listeners’ questions with their needs and financial goals in mind -- and I promise we’ll have a lot of fun along the way.”

“No one is more knowledgeable in hyper-local business and community news than JON HANSEN,” said VP/GM MARY SANDBERG BOYLE. “He is the perfect host to navigate these challenging topics and make them relatable to our audience.”

