Bailey

DREAM WEAVER MARKETING Rock WARU (101.9 ROCKS)/WABASH, IN has added the syndicated "FLOYDIAN SLIP" PINK FLOYD show for SATURDAYS at 11p (ET) beginning JANUARY 22nd.

The show is hosted and produced by CRAIG BAILEY, who can be reached at www.floydianslip.com, pink@floydianslip.com, or (260) 67-FLOYD.

