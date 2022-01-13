Hungate (Photo: Facebook)

CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING has launched a joint venture with songwriter TOFER BROWN, CHROMATIC MUSIC, and has signed NASHVILLE-based songwriter LAUREN HUNGATE to the new venture. The worldwide publishing deal, effective immediately, will cover HUNGATE’s full catalog.

HUNGATE has had success in the Country, Pop, Christian, R&B and Folk genres, with cuts to date from LILY ROSE, ASHLAND CRAFT, GRAY ROBINSON and RACHEL NEIMROFF. BROWN's credits include cuts from LADY A, LITTLE BIG TOWN, HOOTIE & THE BLOWFISH, JOHN PARDI and more.

“I first became aware of LAUREN over a year ago, and the second I heard her songs I thought, ‘Who is LAUREN HUNGATE and why is she writing all of the songs I wish I’d written?’" said BROWN. “I can honestly say after writing a lot together in 2021, LAUREN is without a doubt one of the best writers in NASHVILLE. She writes well beyond her years and quickly becomes fast friends with every collaborator she works with in town. I can think of no one else I’d rather have as the first writer signed to CHROMATIC MUSIC and I’m grateful for CONCORD’s belief in LAUREN and me in this next chapter of both of our careers.”

“I'm so excited to be the first signing to CHROMATIC,” said HUNGATE. “TOFER is such a champion, and it was evident upon meeting him that he is the kind of person and writes the kind of songs I want to be associated with. I am also so grateful to be joining the CONCORD team. They have felt like fast family, and their staff has been such a godsend in making me feel taken care of in my first deal.”

