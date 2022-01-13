Rebranded

REGIONAL MEDIA's newly acquired Country KNIM-A-K240DY (PICKUP COUNTRY 95.9/1580)/MARYVILLE, MO (NET NEWS 1/7) has re-branded as "I'M COUNTRY KNIM," tweaking the format to reposition as "Real American Country."

A new morning show, "THE BREAKFAST CLUB WITH DON & TRISH," hosted by DON BURCH and TRISHA DEEN, debuted YESTERDAY (1/12) along with two syndicated shows, KEY NETWORKS' "SHAWN PARR'S ACROSS THE COUNTRY" in the 2-6p (CT) slot and SKYVIEW NETWORKS' "B-DUB RADIO" for 7p-midnight weekdays and SATURDAYs.

The MARYVILLE FORUM reports that REGIONAL MEDIA is also building a new broadcast facility.

“I am very excited to be part of the REGIONAL MEDIA family and look forward to interacting with listeners through calls, numerous public events and in-studio visits,” said BURCH in a press release cited by the MARYVILLE FORUM. “I can’t wait to have a lot of fun with all of our listeners during their commute to work and helping them get their day started off on the right foot. I think everyone will love the direction with the new format for KNIM.”

Listen to KNIM live here.

