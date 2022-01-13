'Mark & Jem

FIRST PEOPLES RADIO Indigenous/Variety CFPT (106.5 ELMNT FM)/TORONTO has tapped "MARK & JEM IN THE MORNING" for wake-up duties. PRODUCTION Dir. AZEEM HAQ will handle imaging the show.

Station Mgr. ANDREW JOHNSON said “MARK and JEM have been a beloved duo of TORONTO residents for years. We are proud to have them as part of the 106.5 ELMNT FM team. “106.5 ELMNT FM understands the importance of showcasing TORONTO’s rich diversity. A noteworthy sentiment that aligns with MARK and JEM. With 20 years of history as long-beloved on-air personalities, MARK and JEM have been waking up TORONTO all while helping break emerging artists and giving a voice to the Black community."

« see more Net News