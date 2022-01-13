-
WBHK (98.7)/Birmingham, AL Taps Jae’ Nash For Promotions Dir./Middays
by Sam Weaver
January 13, 2022 at 9:18 AM (PT)
SUMMITMEDIA R&B WBHK (98.7 KISS FM)/BIRMINGHAM, AL has hired JAE’ NASH for Promotions Dir./middays.
Most recently, she handled part time duties at AUDACY Urban WVEE/ATLANTA and was Promotions Dir./air talent for DAVIS BROADCASTING Smooth Jazz WJZA/ATLANTA.
BIRMINGHAM Dir./Programming MAURICE DEVOE said, "We’re excited that JAE is joining 98-7 KISS, for middays from 10a-3p. Her energy and passion will be a welcome addition to the 98-7 KISS family. She also brings a fresh perspective to the market and years of experience in marketing and promotions."