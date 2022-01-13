-
Harry Styles, Billie Eilish & Ye Confirmed To Headline Coachella
by Charese Frugé
January 13, 2022 at 10:15 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
GOLDENVOICE has released the lineup for this year's COACHELLA VALLEY MUSIC AND ARTS FESTIVAL and, as mentioned by ALL ACCESS last week (NET NEWS 01/06), HARRY STYLES, BILLIE EILISH and YE (KANYE WEST) are set to headline. SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA is also set to perform on an undisclosed date. After multiple postponements in 2020 and a complete cancellation of the Fest in 2021, this year’s back-to-back weekends are scheduled for APRIL 15-17 and APRIL 22-24 in INDIO, CA.
Other performers for 2022 include: PHOEBE BRIDGERS, LIL BABY, BIG SEAN and DANIEL CAESAR will perform alongside FRIDAY headliner HARRY STYLES; MEGAN THEE STALLION, 21 SAVAGE, ANITTA and GIVEON join SATURDAY headliner BILLIE EILISH; and DOJA CAT, RUN THE JEWELS, KAROL G, MAGGIE ROGERS and ARI LENNOX will play SUNDAY along with headliner YE.
BILLBOARD is reporting Weekend 1 passes are sold out, but the presale for Weekend 2 passes starts FRIDAY (01/14).