Now With Curiouscast

"THE PEAK DAILY," the daily Canadian business news update podcast, is joining CORUS' CURIOUSCAST PODCAST NETWORK, and will add a radio feature, "THE PEAK DAILY MINUTE," airing on CORUS News-Talk stations twice every weekday morning.

CORUS Dir./Podcasting and Streaming CHRIS "DUNNER" DUNCOMBE said, "We are thrilled to be working with THE PEAK DAILY to help to grow this smart, connected, entrepreneurial brand. This podcast is on top of the business stories that matter every single day. Best of all you get everything you need to know in 10 minutes or less and now you will also hear them nationally on our news talk radio stations. This is just the beginning of what we have planned with our new brand partnership.”

The show's creator and co-host BRETT CHANG added, "THE PEAK DAILY is thrilled to be joining the CURIOUSCAST PODCAST NETWORK. With CURIOUSCAST's support, we're excited to introduce new audiences to our fun and fast summaries of the biggest stories in Canadian and global business.”

« see more Net News