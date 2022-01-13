Justice

MaCDONALD BROADCASTING Country WKCQ (98 KCQ)/SAGINAW, MI has added SETH JUSTICE to nights. He replaces BRECK KINSEY, who had been in that role since being hired last MARCH (NET NEWS 3/22/21).

JUSTICE arrives from weekends/swing at NORTH AMERICAN BROADCASTING COMPANY Rock WRKZ (99.7 THE BLITZ)/COLUMBUS, OH.

"SETH is a bright, talented up-and-comer," said WKCQ OM JASON ADDAMS. "In a time when it's very challenging to find and develop the next generation of radio stars, we feel lucky to have SETH on the team! He will be key in helping us grow and win! We have already decorated his cubicle in maize and blue!"

JUSTICE took to FACEBOOK to make the news official, writing, “TODAY [1/13] I can finally announce that I will be leaving the BLITZ and NORTH AMERICAN BROADCASTING CO. It's been a surreal three years I have learned so much and I've realized that this career is something I truly love and will pursue and I was able to fulfill a childhood goal! To be able to be at a radio station like 99.7 THE BLITZ and to learn and grow has been a huge blessing! Now, because of all that I have learned, I am able to announce to you that I will be joining 98 KCQ in SAGINAW, MI. I will be covering nights with some of the best Country you will ever hear on a fantastic station!”

He will be on the job starting MONDAY, JANUARY 24th.

« see more Net News