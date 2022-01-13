Martinez

BILLBOARD is reporting GABRIELA MARTINEZ is stepping down at WARNER LATINA after 20 years. She was most recently Managing Director for the company. Her last day is JANUARY 31st. Martínez, based in MIAMI, was second in command at WARNER’s LATIN operation and the most senior woman in its executive ranks. She was one of the highest-ranking women at a LATIN major.

MARTINEZ told BILLBOARD, “I feel so proud of being part of a team all across LATIN AMERICA that always pulled together and that the level of conviction that we had with our artists made us fight until the last consequences. Sometimes we succeeded, sometimes not, but we gave it our all.”

WARNER MUSIC LATIN AMERICA PRES. ALEJANDRO DUQUE said in a company memo, “GABY has taken a holistic approach to artist development, helping our talent craft their music and collaborate with their peers, while designing constantly innovative marketing campaigns, and forging pioneering brand partnerships. She’s a trailblazer, a world-class leader, and an all-around incredible person who earned the respect and trust of so many of our artists and all of you.”

