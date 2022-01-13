Grimes

ATLANTA-based record label LVRN has appointed AMBER GRIMES as the new EVP/GM and Partner in Management for the company. GRIMES will oversee day-to-day operations across all of the company’s operating divisions and develop new strategies and marketing initiatives across LVRN’s full roster of artists. She will also develop new business verticals and help expand LVRN’s business around the world.

GRIMES joins LVRN after three years at CAPITOL RECORDS, where she served as SVP/Global Creative and oversaw all of CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP’s creative departments, as well as developed the company’s content strategy. Prior to that, she ran her own brand management agency. She also served in artist and label marketing at SPOTIFY.

LVRN Pres. TUNDE BALOGUN said, "AMBER has become one of the most well-respected executives in the industry through her early work with artists in ATLANTA, major labels and streaming. In her amazing career, she has amassed a high level of management and creative marketing expertise, all of which will be of huge value to us as we continue to expand our business around the world.”

GRIMES added, “It was important to me to take the skills I’ve acquired over the years and apply them all to a forward-thinking business. And that’s exactly what LVRN has built. The founders and I also all came up together in ATLANTA, so joining forces at this point in our careers is like VOLTRON coming together. It’s powerful.”

