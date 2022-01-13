Most music stations are averaging about four talk breaks an hour these days. That’s why it’s critical to make sure those few breaks allotted to Talent are compelling and make a connection with the listening audience. That’s why DJs are called "Talent,” because they are supposed to be saying things that actually mean something to listeners vs. just making empty statements. Empty statements fail to make a connection and can cause tune out. It's up to Programmers and "Talent" to make sure they "use it or lose it" when it comes to those few breaks. MC Media's Charese Fruge explains in this week's "The Bigger Picture."

