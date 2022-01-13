2022 board members and officers namesd

Music industry organization SOURCE NASHVILLE has revealed its 2022 board of directors and officers. This year’s leadership is MALLORY MASON of KING BUSINESS & FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT as Pres., BROOKE ANTONAKOS of ROCKBROOK ENTERTAINMENT as VP, ERICA ROSA of FNMM as Secretary/Awards Chair and CATHERINE MOORE of FARRIS, SELF & MOORE as Treasurer.

Additional board representatives are: Past Pres. KARI BARNHART (REGIONS BANK), CLAIRE TAYLOR (AVERAGE JOES ENTERTAINMENT), TIFFANY BEARDEN (EVOLUTION PR), CAMILLA KLEINDIENST (BANNER MUSIC), MARY LAUREN TEAGUE (DOTTED I ENTERTAINMENT LLC), JENNIFER TURNBOW (NSAI), ALICIA LANIER JONES (RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS), KASEY CLECKLER (CAPE & ANCHOR), CIARA SHORTRIDGE (CURB), LYNDIE WENNER (SRO PR) and LAURIE HUGHES (HUGHES LAW).

Founded in 1991, the non-profit is the longest-running organization for females in the music industry in NASHVILLE, and is dedicated to fostering relationships and opportunities for its members through continuous education, networking and community service initiatives.

« see more Net News