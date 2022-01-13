New Shows

Three new shows have been added to the SUNDAY lineup at AUDACY's BETQL NETWORK.

Joining the schedule on JANUARY 16th are "BETQL 5 STAR WEEKEND." 8-10a (ET) until FEBRUARY 20th, then 10a-noon, with AUDACY Sports KDKA-F (93.7 THE FAN)/PITTSBURGH host CHRIS MACK and CBS SPORTS RADIO's DAMON AMENDOLARA (AUDACY Sports WJZ-F (105.7 THE FAN)/BALTIMORE's JEREMY CONN filling in until FEBRUARY 20th); "SUNDAY'S BETS," noon-4p (ET), with AUDACY Sports WTEM-A (THE TEAM 980)/WASHINGTON's TRAVIS THOMAS and BETQL's QUINTON MAYO and MICHAEL JENKINS; and "BETNATION" with CBS SPORTS RADIO's SHAUN MORASH and AUDACY Alternative national evening host KEVAN KENNEY, 4-8p. Also, BETQL writer LUCY BURDGE is joining BRANDON SPRAGUE as co-host of "BACK TO THE FUTURES" 8-9p.

“As football season turns the corner for the home stretch, we’re pleased to introduce three dynamic SUNDAY shows to help bettors get ready for all the action across the sports world,” said AUDACY VP/Sports MATT VOLK. “These three programs will continue to put fans in position to win on SUNDAYs, no matter the season.”

