College basketball podcast and video network THE FIELD OF 68 will launch a radio version of "THE FIELD OF 68 AFTER DARK," currently streaming on YOUTUBE and social channels, for 11p-midnight (ET) weeknights on SIRIUSXM ESPNU RADIO, beginning JANUARY 17th. The show is hosted by a rotating panel including STADIUM's JEFF GOODMAN, ROBBIE HUMMEL, RANDOLPH CHILDRESS, ASHTON GIBBS, TERRENCE OGLESBY, SEAN MILLER, ARCHIE MILLER, and STEVE PROHM.

FIELD OF 68 founder ROB DAUSTER, who will appear on the show as well, said, “There’s a major void right now in this space with regard to college basketball. This will give diehard college basketball fans somewhere to go each night from the start of the season through the national title game to not only be informed, but also entertained.”

“We’ll break down the top games and storylines each night,” he added. “And also have conversations with many of the top names in the sport immediately after their games. I promise you will not get access like this anywhere else.”

