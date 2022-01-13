Washington (Photo: Nino Muñoz)

KERRY WASHINGTON and producer PILAR SAVONE's SIMPSON STREET PRODUCTIONS is producing three new scripted podcasts for AUDIBLE. The shows include "PROPHECY," starring WASHINGTON, produced with QCODE and coming in 2022; "BETWEEN ME AND YOU," based on ALLISON WINN SCOTCH's novel; and "THE LAST BLACK QUEEN," created by DARNELL BROWN.

WASHINGTON said, “Our focus at SIMPSON STREET is to weave together narratives that honor our unique differences while connecting us through shared humanity. Expanding into the podcast space, especially with AUDIBLE, is a phenomenal opportunity to engage in storytelling across multiple mediums. We could not be more excited!”

SAVONE said, “The art of storytelling is constantly evolving and through podcasts, there’s something thrilling and fresh about putting a new and modern spin on the idea of past time radio dramas. We could not think of anyone more perfect to share our stories with than AUDIBLE. They are at the forefront of audio storytelling and we are delighted to be working with (AUDIBLE STUDIOS Head) ZOLA (MASHARIKI) and team on this new endeavor!”

MASHARIKI added, “KERRY, PILAR and the entire SIMPSON STREET team have truly raised the bar when it comes to marrying art and entertainment to explore the complexities and depth of the human experience. AUDIBLE is equally committed to creating meaningful, thought-provoking, and dynamic entertainment, all of which is reflected in the projects we’ve quickly launched together. PROPHECY, THE LAST BLACK QUEEN and BETWEEN ME AND YOU are brave, explorative stories that we know will captivate listener’s imagination. KERRY has an accomplished background in theatre, film and television and we are thrilled to be her collaborator as she extends her talents to the audio arena both as actor, creator and producer.”

