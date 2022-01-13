Fine

The FCC has proposed a $3,500 fine against INTERNATIONAL BROADCASTING CORPORATION for failure to file a timely application for a license to cover FM translator W293DE/GUAYAMA, PR. The application was due by JANUARY 10, 2021; no application was filed at the time, making the license expire as of that date. The permittee then filed a Petition for Reconsideration on NOVEMBER 10th and an application for a license to cover on NOVEMBER 22nd.

Also, the Administrative Law Judge in the Commission's proceeding on the possible revocation of ROGER WAHL's license for WQZS/MEYERSDALE, PA cancelled the previously scheduled THURSDAY (1/13) hearing in the case after WAHL failed to respond to contact by a representative of the FCC's Office of Administrative Law Judges and then, on MONDAY, told another ALJ employee that he would not attend the THURSDAY conference due to a medical procedure. In cancelling the conference, ALJ JANE HINCKLEY HALPRIN excoriated WAHL, saying he has "wasted the time of the Presiding Judge and her staff, the Enforcement Bureau, and the court reporting service that was engaged to prepare a transcript of the conference." She added that "a decision regarding the ongoing consideration of this hearing proceeding will be issued at a later date."

