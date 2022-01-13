Spotify's RapCaviar Playlist

SPOTIFY's playlist for the next generation of voices in hip-hop, MOST NECESSARY, is celebrating the upcoming stars who are primed to impact hip-hop culture and make their mark in the music industry.

MOST NECESSARY's 2022 ARTISTS TO WATCH, as announced on the RAPCAVIAR TWITTER and INSTAGRAM include:

-- NARDO WICK: This FLORIDIAN with a nu-trap sound, has collaborated with FUTURE, LIL BABY, LIL DURK, 21 SAVAGE and more.

-- REMBLE: The SAN PEDRO, CA rapper sparked buzz on the internet last year, inspiring memes based on his witty, elaborate lyrics and unique flow.

-- BIA: Hailing from MEDFORD, MA, she dominated the internet with “Whole Lotta Money,” the single that attracted NICKI MINAJ to jump on the remix.

-- B-LOVEE: The BRONX native is making gritty and authentic drill rap his own.

-- SOFAYGO: The Atlanta-based, Cactus Jack-signed rapper who has worked with Lil Tecca.

-- DOECHII: This Tampa, FL native offers a special blend of rap and unique vocals with a viral hit already under her belt.

-- EST GEE: Originally from LOUISVILLE, KY, the street rapper has a LIL BABY feature under his belt, and collabs with LIL DURK, FUTURE and YOUNG THUG, among others.

-- BIG30: The MEMPHIS native and childhood friend of POOH SHIESTY, continues to gain momentum with his hard-hitting rhymes and lyrics.

-- MIKE DIMES: This underground rising star based in SAN ANTONIO, TX makes music filled with infectious energy and charisma that's been steadily earning him loyal fans.

-- KALI: The energetic ATLANTA rapper has been at it since she was a pre-teen, and is gaining steam with the viral “MMM MMM”

The playlist falls under SPOTIFY’s flagship playlists, RAPCAVIAR, the world’s biggest and most influential hip-hop playlist.

« see more Net News