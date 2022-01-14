-
Report: Ben Boyd Named Manager Of St. Louis Cardinals Radio Network
AUDACY News-Talk KMOX-A-K254CR/ST. LOUIS Executive Producer BEN BOYD has been named as Manager of the ST. LOUIS CARDINALS radio network, reports the ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH's DAN CAESAR. BOYD replaces ANNE CARROLL, who has retired after 34 years at the helm of the baseball team's radio network.
BOYD joined KMOX in 2011; he previously served as a producer at SIRIUSXM MLB NETWORK RADIO, BONNEVILLE Sports WXOS (101 ESPN)/ST. LOUIS, and SIMMONS Sports KSLG-A (1380 ESPN)/ST. LOUIS.