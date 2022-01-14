More Speakers

BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA's BSM SUMMIT has added four more prominent figures in sports media to its roster for the conference, scheduled for MARCH 2-3 in NEW YORK.

The additions are DRAFTKINGS Chief Media Officer BRIAN ANGIOLET and FANATICS Chief Commercial Officer ARI BOROD, added to the sports betting executive panel; AUDACY EVP/Programming JEFF SOTTOLANO, joining the "Power Panel" of sports radio executives; and ESPN RADIO PD JUSTIN CRAIG, to be featured on the "Programmers Masterclass" panel.

"The collective skill, experience and insight that Brian, Ari, Jeff and Justin add to conversations is what helps make the Summit a valuable experience for any accomplished sports media professional or aspiring broadcaster" said BSM's JASON BARRETT. "Improving our business requires being open minded to new ideas and approaches, and meeting and hearing from others who you might not have crossed paths with. All four of these men have impeccable track records and a firm understanding of what it takes to grow brands and audiences. Having them lend their insights on a variety of issues will help others in the room get smarter."

Previously-announced guests include ESPN Chairman JIMMY PITARO; AUDACY Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK afternoon co-host CRAIG CARTON; BEASLEY Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB)/BOSTON syndicated "TOUCHER & RICH" morning co-host FRED TOUCHER and afternoon "FELGER AND MAZZ" co-host MIKE FELGER; radio business consultant GORDON BORRELL; THE VOLUME’s JAKE CRAIN; MEADOWLARK MEDIA Dir./Audio CARL SCOTT; AUDACY/BOSTON Market Mgr. MIKE THOMAS; FOX SPORTS RADIO VP SCOTT SHAPIRO; voiceover legend JIM CUTLER; AMPLIFI MEDIA CEO and ALL ACCESS columnist STEVE GOLDSTEIN; ESPN personality and “ESPN DAILY” host PABLO TORRE; ESPN “DAILY WAGER” co-host JOE FORTENBAUGH; THE RINGER “NEW YORK, NEW YORK” podcast host and former AUDACY Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK host JOHN JASTREMSKI; THE SPRINGHILL COMPANY Creative Exec. KAZEEM FAMUYIDE; EMMIS CEO JEFF SMULYAN; PREMIERE NETWORKS SVP/Sports DON MARTIN; WESTWOOD ONE/CUMULUS MEDIA SVP/Sports BRUCE GILBERT, SIRIUSXM SVP/Sports STEVE COHEN; AUDACY NEW YORK Market Manager CHRIS OLIVIERO: AUDACY Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK's former PD MARK CHERNOFF and new PD SPIKE ESKIN; AUDACY Sports WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE)/CHICAGO PD MITCH ROSEN; HUBBARD Director of Digital Content PHIL MACKEY; BLUE WIRE PODCASTS CEO KEVIN JONES; THE VOLUME Head of Content LOGAN SWAIM; NUVOODOO CEO CAROLYN GILBERT and EVP of Research Analysis LEIGH JACOBS; and URBAN ONE Sports WFNZ-A-W273DA (THE FAN)/CHARLOTTE PD TERRY FOXX.

Find out more and register for the industry-only event, held both in-person and virtually this year, at BSMSummit.com.

