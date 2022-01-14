Weekend Editions

Weekend versions of six shows produced by TOWNSQUARE MEDIA are being offered by COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS for airing in six different formats. The shows, offered in two five-hour episodes, include POPCRUSH WEEKENDS for Top 40, featuring a Top 25 countdown hosted by DONNY MEACHAM and a SATURDAY night three-hour mix by DJ DIGITAL; a different version of POPCRUSH WEEKENDS for Hot AC with LAURYN SNAPP; XXL HIGHER LEVEL WEEKENDS with JOEY ECH for Hip Hop; TASTE OF COUNTRY WEEKENDS with JESS ROWE for Country; ULTIMATE CLASSIC ROCK WEEKENDS with MATT WARDLAW for Classic Rock; and LOUDWIRE WEEKENDS with TODD FOOKS for Active Rock.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Chief Content Officer JARED WILLIG said, “We are tremendously proud of our format-leading music brands POPCRUSH, LOUDWIRE, XXL, TASTE OF COUNTRY, and ULTIMATE CLASSIC ROCK, which are truly 360-degree multimedia brands that influence millions of passionate music fans every day on multiple platforms online and on-air. We are also very grateful for our ongoing partnership with COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS, which now extends our already popular syndicated radio shows onto the weekends to entertain audiences seven days a week.”

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SVP/Programming and Content KURT JOHNSON added, “These shows will become a regular destination for our weekend listeners. Each show is curated by an expert programmer, hosted by a compelling and engaging host, and woven with info and entertainment from the leading music websites in the world.”

COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS SVP/Affiliate Sales ADAM WILBUR said, “Our ability to deliver quality, reliable weekend programming along with some of the most well-known online brands for music fans in these formats should give radio station listeners and programmers a chance to settle in and enjoy the community we are building.”

Find out more from dingold@compassmedianetworks.com or (310) 242-8746.

« see more Net News