Todd Stach

ALL ACCESS' Contemporary Christian Format Editor and Coach/Consultant at his company BEYOND (615) shares in this week's Beyond The 615 Column that words matter:



"You probably already know this, but I can’t assume that everyone reading this article does. Having a radio show shouldn’t feel like you’re speaking from a stage to a large audience of people. I always encourage the shows I coach to picture themselves at a coffee shop with a friend having a one-on-one conversation while sipping on their favorite latte.

The words you use help place you inside that coffee shop in an intimate conversation OR on a stage proclaiming something to a large crowd of people.

In my opinion, when you use the words 'we' and 'us' while on the air, it places you on a stage. Even if your intention is to be understanding and inclusive, 'we/us' may be doing more damage than you realize. Damage may be too harsh of a word, but stay with me."



Read the rest of the article here to learn which words to use instead and what results to expect.

