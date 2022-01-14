Murda Beatz (Photo: Bryan Chong)

GRAMMY-nominated producer and artist MURDA BEATZ has inked a global distribution deal with ADA WORLDWIDE, the independent label and artist services arm of WARNER MUSIC GROUP. Born SHANE LEE LINDSTROM, the FORT ERIE, ON artist has worked on over 40 Platinum and multi-Platinum singles and over 25 BILLBOARD No. 1 albums, and has over 11 billion streams on songs with which he’s been involved.The first single from MURDA BEATZ under the new agreement is "One Shot" featuring BLXST and WALE.

MURDA BEATZ said, "I’m really excited to start the year off with this record featuring BLXST and WALE. It all came together in MIAMI when we were all in the studio. I’m going to be dropping a lot with my new distribution partner ADA so I’m looking forward to giving my fans some new music this year!"

ADA WORLDWIDE Pres. CAT KREIDICH added, "MURDA is one of today’s most sought-after producers, and he’s one of those rare hybrid artists who can make magic in the studio for the industry’s biggest acts while also earning a name for himself, in his own right. He’s exactly the sort of passionate and massively talented artist that ADA is proud to partner with, and I’m thrilled to welcome him to the family."

« see more Net News