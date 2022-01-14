Sold

CHARLIE BANTA's UNIVERSAL MEDIA ACCESS -- KSJO-FM, LLC is selling South Asian KSJO (BOLLY 92.3 FM)/SAN JOSE and its booster in PLEASANTON, CA to SANJIV GUPTA, GREGG PIRILLO, and BRAD BEHNKE's SILICON VALLEY ASIAN MEDIA GROUP LLC for $8 million.

In other filings with the FCC, the Commission granted STAs to IDAHO CONFERENCE OF SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTISTS, INC. (KOQY/MIDDLETON, ID and KTSY/CALDWELL, ID, reduced power because system can't operate at full power in winter conditions due to mechanical changes made by other users of tower) and TOWNSQUARE LICENSE, LLC (KRUF/SHREVEPORT, LA, reduced power due to transmitter failure).

« see more Net News